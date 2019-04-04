Menhaden PLC (MHN) Insider Howard Pearce Purchases 5,321 Shares

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN) insider Howard Pearce acquired 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £3,990.75 ($5,214.62).

LON:MHN opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Thursday. Menhaden PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.88 ($0.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Menhaden Company Profile

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

