Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mellanox is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed interconnects solutions. The company is benefiting from robust demand for ethernet adapters, switches and LinkX cables. Solid demand of its Gigabit EDR solutions in machine learning, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, database, storage and more bode well. Further, robust demand for Mellanox’s InfiniBand solutions is a key catalyst. Mellanox has also won several contracts from the likes of NetApp, the University of Toronto and NASA Ames Research Center, which reflects sturdy demand for its solutions. Recently, NVIDIA inked a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox for a total enterprise value of around $6.9 billion. Notably, shares of Mellanox have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to foreign currency, stiff competition & customer concentration remain headwinds.”

MLNX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mellanox Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,883,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 480,571 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,929,000 after acquiring an additional 279,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,389,000 after acquiring an additional 252,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

