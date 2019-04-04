MediShares (MDS) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $16.39 million and $299,535.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00390820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.01696925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00259985 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00388578 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,640,901 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.