Medgold Resources (MED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Medgold Resources Corp (CVE:MED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $10.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

About Medgold Resources (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties primarily in Serbia. It explores for gold, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project that comprises a block of two contiguous claims, including Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Ducat totaling 192 square kilometers; and five granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 570 square kilometers located in the Serbo-Macedonian Massif belt, Serbia.

