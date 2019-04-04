McKesson (MCK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.99.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 173.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 329,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,607,000 after acquiring an additional 548,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

