Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MXIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,880 shares of company stock worth $3,476,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189,895 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,706,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

