Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MXIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.
Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $63.68.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,880 shares of company stock worth $3,476,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189,895 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,706,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
