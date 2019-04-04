Matchpool Price Tops $0.0221 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC. Matchpool has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $19,160.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00389115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.01690691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00260686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

