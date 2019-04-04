Marcus Corp (MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz Sells 28,907 Shares

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 28,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,160,905.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,351,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCS remained flat at $$39.49 on Thursday. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Marcus Corp has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Marcus had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Marcus by 97,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marcus to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Marcus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

