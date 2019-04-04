Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Receives $38.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,690. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.