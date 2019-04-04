Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Macy’s by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Macy’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,458,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Macy’s by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 1,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

In other news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/macys-inc-m-stake-lessened-by-kentucky-retirement-systems.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.