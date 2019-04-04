Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 22,240 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $75.22 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CSX to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

