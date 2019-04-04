Mackay Shields LLC Invests $234,000 in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 114,383 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

PETX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

PETX stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.36. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

