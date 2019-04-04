Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

MLHR stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.48. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.43 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $125,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $316,499.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/mackay-shields-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-herman-miller-inc-mlhr.html.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.