Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $241,000 in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 329,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,901,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,383,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $2,554,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,443.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $807,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,361,912. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

