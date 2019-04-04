Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 18,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $834,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $733,600.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,643.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,477. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

