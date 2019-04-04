Lumber Liquidators (LL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

3/20/2019 – Lumber Liquidators is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

3/5/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

3/2/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

2/4/2019 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of LL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,548. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,999,000 after purchasing an additional 194,691 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.