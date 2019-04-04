LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of LTC Properties worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NYSE:LTC opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.97. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

