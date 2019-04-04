LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in TAL Education Group (TAL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,394,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,609,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,212,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 0.12. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $585.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

