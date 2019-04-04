LPL Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in Cryolife Inc (CRY) Stock

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

In other Cryolife news, VP Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $194,313.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,233.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $181,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cryolife Inc has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/lpl-financial-llc-invests-231000-in-cryolife-inc-cry-stock.html.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.