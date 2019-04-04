LPL Financial LLC Has $244,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5,263.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

