Loki Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $37,067.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00004590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.03249179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.96 or 0.06105896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.01740428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.01310777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00109828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.01388016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00312649 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00027419 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 37,920,878 coins and its circulating supply is 36,310,297 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

