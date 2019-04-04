Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,538,521 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 1,284,939 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,537,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,157.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,284,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,777 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

