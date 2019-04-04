Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

LYG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 4,732,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,159. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 146.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,836,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,184,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 810.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 114,187 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

