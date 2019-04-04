LKQ Co. (LKQ) Stake Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. William Blair downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

