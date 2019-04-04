LKQ Co. (LKQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,855,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,201,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,555,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,777,000 after purchasing an additional 646,070 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2,163.3% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $288,862,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 2,375,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,565. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

