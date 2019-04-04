LKQ Co. (LKQ) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of LKQ worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LKQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,938,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,070,000 after acquiring an additional 181,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 113,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,909,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,523,000 after acquiring an additional 866,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in LKQ by 157.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,072,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,431 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,385.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

