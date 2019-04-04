Live Stars Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,984.00 (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Live Stars has a total market capitalization of $99,984.00 and $0.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Live Stars has traded flat against the US dollar. One Live Stars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $748.97 or 0.14934828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00056938 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Live Stars Token Profile

Live Stars (CRYPTO:LIVE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,830,941 tokens. Live Stars’ official message board is medium.com/live-stars . The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Live Stars’ official website is livestars.io

Buying and Selling Live Stars

Live Stars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Live Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

