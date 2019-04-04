Litecred Achieves Market Cap of $27,940.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded up 106.5% against the dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $27,940.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.02517094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00475545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020220 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00012486 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

