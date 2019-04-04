Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate’s premium programming like Power is driving Starz subscriber growth. Strong content slate is also expected to reduce churn rate. Additionally, the company is increasing its premium programming to boost user engagement. Notably, a few of the upcoming programming for Starz includes Now Apocalypse and The Rook. Moreover, Starz’s expansion of its international presence along with Lionsgate decision to curate local film and TV content is expected to boost overall subscriber base. Although shares have underperformed the industry over the past year, strength in the company’s television content is expected to help it rebound. The company has won contract from Apple and NBC Universal. Further, Lionsgate is providing flexible packaging options to its partners to grow MVPD subscriber base.”

LGF.A has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE:LGF.A opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $27.88.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $933.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

