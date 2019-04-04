Linde (LIN) PT Set at €167.00 by Deutsche Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €167.00 ($194.19) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €196.06 ($227.98).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €164.00 ($190.70) on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a one year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

