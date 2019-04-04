Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (EZJ)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,320.81 ($17.26).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

