Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aphria Inc (APHA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark set a $15.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Eight Capital downgraded Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 4.08. Aphria Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

