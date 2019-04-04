Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.0616 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/liberty-wealth-management-llc-invests-31000-in-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-stock.html.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.