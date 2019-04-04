Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,307 Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,600,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,191,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Twitter by 2,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,309,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,125,455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twitter by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,307,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after buying an additional 2,948,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $158,422.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $39,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,465,707 shares of company stock worth $46,642,603. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.87 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/liberty-wealth-management-llc-buys-shares-of-1307-twitter-inc-twtr.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.