Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,353,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,871,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,336,000 after purchasing an additional 151,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,655,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,526,000 after purchasing an additional 415,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,648,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,907 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/liberty-wealth-management-llc-buys-new-stake-in-oneok-inc-oke.html.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.