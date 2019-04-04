LexinFintech (LX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 733,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 660,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

LX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.15.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $3.79. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

