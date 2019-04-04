Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,544 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Onespan were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onespan by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 695,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 565,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Onespan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Onespan by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 222,246 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.07. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.94 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

