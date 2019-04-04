Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.54%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

