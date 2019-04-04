Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.78 Million Stake in Coty Inc (COTY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,309 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Coty worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

