Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.49 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.67. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $818.49 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous special dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

