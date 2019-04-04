Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 1,261,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,087,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Leap Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Mirabelli bought 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Trading Up 6.2%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/leap-therapeutics-lptx-trading-up-6-2.html.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.