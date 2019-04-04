LCI Industries (LCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

LCII stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.88. 89,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $104.30.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.39 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.00%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

In other news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $134,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LCI Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

