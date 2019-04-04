Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Position in General Electric (GE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

