Lafargeholcim (LHN) PT Set at CHF 52 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 43 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 42 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 51.51.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

