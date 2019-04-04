La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.32. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 1,983.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, COO Jennifer Carver purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,089.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,060,235 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $11,722,737.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,411,600 shares of company stock worth $7,633,974. Corporate insiders own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Emory University grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 149,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $21,014,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

