Krones AG (KRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.69 ($101.97).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRN shares. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of Krones stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €83.00 ($96.51). 39,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Krones has a 12 month low of €63.80 ($74.19) and a 12 month high of €122.80 ($142.79).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

