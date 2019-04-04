Komatsu (KMTUY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Komatsu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of KMTUY opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

