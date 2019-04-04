Knick Exploration (KNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Knick Exploration Inc (CVE:KNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Knick Exploration Inc engages in the identification and exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its exploration projects include the East-West gold property consisting of seven staked claims covering 184 hectares in Dubuisson Township, Quebec; the Triple Lake gold, VMS property that consists of 7 claims as 60 claims units covering approximately 960 hectares located in Bartlett, Musgrove and McArthur Townships; and the Trecesson property.

