KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $137.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA continues to benefit from increasing shipments. Further, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerate customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market and introduction of EUV and non-EUV projects at 7 NM in mask shops are driving the demand for the company’s wafer and mask inspection products. We believe strong demand environment and customer acceptance of KLA’s key products will continue drive its top-line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company is suffering from ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry which poses serious threat to its shipments. Further, softness in China remains a concern.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA-Tencor has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 92.44% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $979,331. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter worth $560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at $4,628,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

