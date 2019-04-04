Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €70.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.63 ($94.92).

FRA:BAYN opened at €60.41 ($70.24) on Monday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

